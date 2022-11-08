Teamwork vital to years of firefighting

Retired Balclutha firefighter Ian Ross and his wife Janet. PHOTO: NICK BROOK

A 56-year career in volunteer firefighting was made possible by teamwork, recently retired veteran Ian Ross says.

"My wife Janet was always a tremendous support. I’d never have got where I did without Janet and my family. Whenever the siren went off, Janet would get the car out of the garage while I got dressed," he said.

Ian "Geordie" Ross met Janet at South Otago High School and the couple moved to Waikaia shortly before he joined the Waikaia brigade in 1966.

"There was a function welcoming us to the community and I got tapped on the shoulder by a local firefighter and told ‘Congratulations, you’re now a member of the Waikaia Volunteer Fire Brigade’."

The couple moved back to Balclutha in 1968 when the local fire station was on George St.

A professional mechanic and driver, Mr Ross found volunteer firefighting agreed with him and worked his way through the ranks and awards and into the new Charlotte St station in 1979.

"There’s a good social life, we’ve met people over the 50 years who became lifelong friends," he said,

Mr Ross became the local training officer and using controlled burns and industrial facilities at Ben Har, Finegand and the hospital, his trainees often found their skills were above and beyond centralised training standards.

"I like helping people in trouble. I’ve been involved with saving lives, with road crashes and smoke-affected people.

"When the siren goes you have no idea what you’re up for and in a small community, there’s a chance of knowing the people involved. The camaraderie of the station gets you through.

"We’d be diligent about debriefing after and unwinding together, especially after something troubling. Then Janet would be there to listen again when I got home."

A father of four with six grandchildren, Mr Ross was Balclutha deputy fire officer for 15 years and a long-serving president of the Otago Southland Fire Brigade’s Association.

Four years ago he received his medal for 50 years’ service and on a few months ago, he was honoured with a retirement ceremony and award for his total of 56 years of emergency service to the community.

By: Nick Brook