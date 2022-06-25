Temporary road for year while new bridge approaches built

There will be a temporary road on the eastern entrance to the Beaumont Bridge from next week.

As part of the construction of the new bridge on State Highway8 at Beaumont, a 600m temporary road is being constructed so that the new bridge approaches on SH8 can be formed.

The single-lane, sealed road will be continuously controlled night and day with traffic signals and could well be in place to be used for a year or more, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said.

Traffic could be directed on to the new road from Monday — depending on weather — enabling the construction team to start forming the permanent bridge approaches.

SH8 will be realigned to meet the bridge approaches, hence the need for the temporary road.

At the corner of Weardale St, the highway alignment will be about 3m above the existing ground level and nearly 4m at Rongahere Rd.

The average delay for road users with the temporary road will be less than five minutes. Nonetheless, Waka Kotahi advises people to build in time to ensure they are not stressed. The maximum delay would be up to eight minutes.

People could still drive into the hotel car park off Dee St.

The cycle path will remain on Eastferry and Weardale Sts for most of this first stage.