Ten injured in Owaka school blaze

Ten people needed medical attention after a kitchen fire at Catlins Area School yesterday.

Owaka Volunteer Fire Brigade deputy chief fire officer Kelly Chambers said it was called to a pot on fire in a home economics kitchen at the school just after 2pm.

The fire was out by the time they arrived and firefighters ventilated the smoke-logged room.

A St John spokesman said an ambulance and first response unit were sent to the school.

Ten people were graded in a moderate to minor condition, and were further assessed at the Balclutha Medical Centre.