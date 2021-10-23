Three badly hurt in crash near Waihola

Two people have been critically injured and a third is seriously hurt after a crash just south of Waihola this morning.

Police said emergency services were called to the crash on the Waihola highway (State Highway 1) about 9.15am.

It is understood two vehicles and a mini van were involved in the crash.

A St John spokeswoman told ODT Online that ambulance staff treated three people.

Rescue helicopters have flown two critically injured patients to Dunedin Hospital, she said, and a third person who has suffered serious injuries has been transported to hospital in an ambulance.

Emergency services were called to the crash on the Waihola highway about 9.15am PHOTO: STEPEHEN JAQUIERY

Three rescue helicopters were sent to the scene, as well as five emergency vehicles including three ambulances.

A witness told an ODT reporter at the scene that they heard "a horrendous crash" and when he approached the accident site he saw that about four people had gotten out of vehicles.

Many people had stopped to offer assistance, he said.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift manager said four crews attended the crash.

Police advised that northbound traffic is being diverted along Phosphate Road, and southbound traffic is being diverted through Taieri Mouth.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area or expect significant delays.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

- By ODT Online and Hamish MacLean