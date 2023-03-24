Friday, 24 March 2023

Three injured in South Otago crash

    Three people have been flown to Dunedin Hospital after a two-car crash in South Otago.

    Emergency services were alerted to the collision in Purakaunui Falls Rd about 4.20pm today. 

    Hato Hone St John said two helicopters, an ambulance and a first response unit were sent to the scene, where they initially treated three patients.

    Two people suffered serious injuries and one had moderate injuries.

    A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said crews from Owaka and Balclutha attended. 

    Police said roads were not blocked and inquiries to the crash were continuing.

    oscar.francis@odt.co.nz