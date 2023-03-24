Three injured in South Otago crash

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Three people have been flown to Dunedin Hospital after a two-car crash in South Otago.
Emergency services were alerted to the collision in Purakaunui Falls Rd about 4.20pm today.
Hato Hone St John said two helicopters, an ambulance and a first response unit were sent to the scene, where they initially treated three patients.
Two people suffered serious injuries and one had moderate injuries.
A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said crews from Owaka and Balclutha attended.
Police said roads were not blocked and inquiries to the crash were continuing.