Three injured in South Otago crash

Three people have been flown to Dunedin Hospital after a two-car crash in South Otago.

Emergency services were alerted to the collision in Purakaunui Falls Rd about 4.20pm today.

Hato Hone St John said two helicopters, an ambulance and a first response unit were sent to the scene, where they initially treated three patients.

Two people suffered serious injuries and one had moderate injuries.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said crews from Owaka and Balclutha attended.

Police said roads were not blocked and inquiries to the crash were continuing.

