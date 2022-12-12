Tokomairiro High School prizes

Dux Lucious Mann, PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Tokomairiro High School held its annual prize giving on Thursday, 8 December. Prizes were awarded as follows:

Year 9

Keanu Attwell (first music), Chloe Bennet (certificate skills for living), Jacob Booth (first food technology, digital technology), Kaitlin Burgess (first art), Kendra Clark (first science, business studies, health), Daiha Coulter-Lawlor (first Maori, soft materials technology, junior merit netball, excellence junior diploma), Kalya Kandegoda Gamage (overall personal excellence award, most valuable chess player). Pippa Greene (first English, mathematics, science, graphics, Maori, health, physical education, excellence junior diploma, most valuable girl touch player, most valuable junior touch player, senior merit netball), Flynn Herbert (personal excellence horticulture), Leo Lister (first hard materials technology, horticulture), Reily Mathieson (first food technology), Harmony Pickering-Birch (excellence kapa haka, excellence junior diploma), Jackson Savage (first art), Ryan Shanks (first hard materials technology, horticulture), Shane Taylor (first digital technology), Brooke Thompson (first soft materials technology), Marcus Wills (first mathematics, physical education).

Year 10

Van Adams (most improved hockey player), Calum Attwell (first mathematics, business studies and science), Kyle Cochrane (first physical education), Nirvana Collins (first music, Maori, excellence junior diploma), Deacon Gillan (first art), Annie Graham (first English, mathematics, science, music, overall personal excellence, excellence junior diploma, most improved senior girls hockey player), Hope Graves (first art, soft materials technology), Brendon Greer (first physical education, horticulture), Nicholas Healey (first hard materials technology, Maori), Prada Hughes (first soft materials technology), Viktor Mann (first mathematics, digital technology), AJ Nixon (first food technology), Cambell Savage (first hard materials technology, horticulture), Will Williams (first food technology, excellence junior diploma).

Year 11

Lucy Carruthers (most consistent player in SISS tournament), Lynkon Eade (most improved chess player), Kieren Haar (certificate skills for living), Hope Hunt (certificate skills for living), Lara Kisser (first geography, overall personal excellence award, excellence senior diploma), Josh Lister (first gateway/star), Murphy Lister (first English, history, science), Wyatt Mallon (first art, hard materials technology, excellence senior diploma), Connor Milburn (first food technology, personal excellence food technology, art), Jacob Murray (most consistent SISS tournament hockey player), Marcello Mapurunga Placido (first food technology), Ezekiel Scurr (first mathematics, English), Shannon Tamaiparea (first applied mathematics, trophy most improved year 11 art student), Kaylee-May Turora Phillips (first Maori).

Year 12

Alyse Butler (first music, gateway/star), Ryan Clark (first physical education, most valuable touch rugby player), Bronson Davey (first mathematics with calculus, micro-credential power up — electricity supply level 2), Toby Greene (contribution rugby), Jenna Griffin (first outdoor education, contribution netball), Micaela Laing (certificate skills for living), Danielle Mathieson (first hospitality), Lachie MacDonald (level 2 certificate trades academy agriculture), Kaydene Noye (first biology, most valuable senior girl hockey player, services to sport), Camrin Stephen (first mathematics with statistics, history, physics, excellence senior diploma), Briana Wicks (first art, applied mathematics).

Year 13

Seth Black (first physics, excellence senior diploma), Nic Clark (most valuable senior boys hockey player, merit golf), Alex Cox-Herring (literary award), Nathan Davie (first chemistry, excellence senior diploma), Stevie Gunion (first applied mathematics), Lucious Mann (first biology, history, excellence senior diploma), Will Scurr (personal excellence technologies), Xavier Tohill (first gateway/star).

Special prizes

Vann Adams (sustainability award), Seth Black (leaders of tomorrow scholarship, principal’s scholarship award, tertiary study award), Nathan Davie (student who best fulfils the school motto — learning, self-control, courtesy), Annie Graham (best all-round pupil in the junior school), Pippa Greene (junior girls citizenship award), Nic Healey (sustainability award), Flynn Herbert (sustainability award), Brendon Greer (sustainability award), Murphy Lister (services to the community award, best all-round sportsman), Wyatt Mallon (senior boys citizenship award), Cy Martin-Smith (sustainability award), Jacob Murray (senior boys citizenship award), Lucious Mann (dux, leaders of tomorrow scholarship), Millanian Potae (sustainability award), Cambell Savage (sustainability award), Will Scurr (vocational excellence award), Marcus Wills (junior boys citizenship award).