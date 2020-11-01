Trail ride tragedy: complex mission for emergency services

Police had to deal with a complex geography, rugged terrain and communication issues when responding to crashes at a trail ride in South Otago.

One person died and another 11 people were injured after crashes at the Lake to Sea Trail Ride in the Milton area yesterday.

Emergency services responded after two distress beacons were activated about 12.10pm.

A St John spokeswoman confirmed that a total of 11 people were injured at the event, with five hospitalised. Two were flown to Dunedin Hospital, one in a serious condition, the other moderate.

Police this morning said the Serious Crash Unit attended three crashes, all related to the event, and confirmed that one person had died at the scene. Two crashes happened within 150 metres from each other.

Part of the unit's inquiry work was to determine where the crashes had occurred and whether they were on-road or off-road.

In their inquiries, police had had to deal with a complex geography, some rugged terrain, access issues to some off-road locations, and overall difficulties with electronic communications in the area, a spokeswoman said.

The death has been referred to the Coroner and inquiries are ongoing into the circumstances of the crashes, police said.

Clutha Mayor Bryan Cadogan said it was "devastating news" to hear about the crashes and their outcome.

‘‘My thoughts go out to the family and friends.’’

The Lake to Sea Trail Ride is a motorcycle and ATV event through forestry areas and farmland between Milburn and Toko Mouth.

The event is in its 18th year and is a fundraiser for Tokomairiro High School.

A ‘‘less challenging course’’ of about 80kms had also been available for less experienced riders and courses would be marshalled at junctions and road crossings, a pre-event notice said.

Offroad bikes and ATVs could be used in the event.

A reporter at the scene said 870 participants set off on ATVs and trail bikes from Milburn at 9.30am. The riders took three separate trails, one for advanced riders, one for open riders and one for junior riders.

After two hours the trails met at Crystals Beach, where there was lunch, then riders travelled the length of the beach and returned to Milburn via the loop trails.

The reporter said the conditions were warm and windy for the most part. It was wet underfoot in the forest and the trails there were slippery and muddy, he said.

Before he left the event at 2pm - the last riders came in after 3pm - he had only heard of one incident, in which a person received deep lacerations to the leg, at a place called Westerns Beach.

There was no indication anything else untoward had happened, he said.

"Everyone was telling me they had a great day."