Wednesday, 22 December 2021

Truck rolls, driver flown to hospital

    A truck rolled during high winds in the Catlins yesterday afternoon.

    Emergency services were alerted to the incident in Owaka Valley Rd about 12.30pm.

    Initially, fire crews from Balclutha, Kaka Point and Owaka were summoned, alongside the Otago Regional Rescue Helicopter.

    When the Owaka crew arrived, the driver of the truck was found to be safely out of the vehicle, which had rolled on its side, blocking the road.

    The Balclutha fire crew was stood down and, following treatment at the scene, the driver was airlifted to Southland Hospital in a moderate condition.

    No further details of the person’s injuries were available.

    Traffic diversions were expected to remain in place for the rest of the day.

