Thursday, 10 November 2022

Truck rolls near Waipahi, blocking SH1

    By Oscar Francis
    A truck has rolled, causing a road blockage near Waipahi.

    A police spokeswoman said police responded to reports of a vehicle incident involving a truck at 7.30 this morning on Watt Rd (State Highway 1) in Waipahi, Clutha District. 

    Police are still at the scene. 

    SH1 was expected to be closed for a short time while the truck is removed. 

    Traffic is being diverted along Webb Rd.  The driver is not injured and the truck was not carrying dangerous materials, the spokeswoman said.

    A Waka Kotahi notification said a truck had rolled and the road would likely remain closed for hours.  