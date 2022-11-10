Truck rolls near Waipahi, blocking SH1

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A truck has rolled, causing a road blockage near Waipahi.
A police spokeswoman said police responded to reports of a vehicle incident involving a truck at 7.30 this morning on Watt Rd (State Highway 1) in Waipahi, Clutha District.
Police are still at the scene.SH1 was expected to be closed for a short time while the truck is removed.
Traffic is being diverted along Webb Rd. The driver is not injured and the truck was not carrying dangerous materials, the spokeswoman said.
A Waka Kotahi notification said a truck had rolled and the road would likely remain closed for hours.