Truck rolls near Waipahi, blocking SH1

A truck has rolled, causing a road blockage near Waipahi.

A police spokeswoman said police responded to reports of a vehicle incident involving a truck at 7.30 this morning on Watt Rd (State Highway 1) in Waipahi, Clutha District.

Police are still at the scene.

SH1 was expected to be closed for a short time while the truck is removed.

Traffic is being diverted along Webb Rd. The driver is not injured and the truck was not carrying dangerous materials, the spokeswoman said.

A Waka Kotahi notification said a truck had rolled and the road would likely remain closed for hours.