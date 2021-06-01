Two-car crash near Clutha

A person has been taken to hospital following a two-car crash near Balclutha this morning.

A police spokesman said they responded to a crash at the intersection of Whitiker Rd and State Highway 1 about 10.15am.

The southbound lane was blocked for a time, he said.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokesman said one of the drivers was transported to hospital by ambulance.

Their condition was not known.

The vehicles had been towed and the road was clear, the spokesman said.