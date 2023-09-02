Two injured, SH1 closed after South Otago crash

Two people are injured, one seriously, after a car hit a power pole on SH1 in South Otago this afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said the crash happened at about 3pm between Waipahi and Wairuna, near the intersection with Whiteside Rd.

Power lines are down across the road as a result of the crash.

The road is closed and clean up is expected to take some time, the spokeswoman said.

She also advised motorists to avoid the area if possible and follow the directions of emergency services at the scene.

One person suffered serious injuries in the single vehicle crash and another was moderately injured.