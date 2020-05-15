Two southern zones to move to open fire season

Coastal Otago and Clutha will move to an open fire season tomorrow. Photo: File

Coastal Otago and Clutha will move to an open fire season tomorrow.

In a statement Fire and Emergency NZ said the two zones would move out of a restricted season from 8am tomorrow, meaning in most cases, people can light fires without a permit.

The Lakes and Central zones will remain in a restricted season due to the increased fire risk in those areas.

Otago principal rural fire officer Graeme Still said people still needed to follow safe burning practices, think and plan ahead and take responsibility for any fires they lit.

With Alert Level 2 still in place, there were restrictions on how people coul interact.

''Having firefighters attend unnecessary call-outs impact on firefighters' ability to keep themselves and their families safe.''

People can notify Fire and Emergency that they were lighting a fire on the Fire and Emergency website www.checkitsalright.nz, or by calling 027 535 2574.

“We would like people to notify us prior to lighting their fire, this helps us and volunteer brigades when we respond to a fire.

“There is always a risk associated with fires regardless of the time of year and how wet it may appear. Wind is the biggest factor that catches people out.''

Mr Still also advised people to make sure smoke did not create a hazard near roads.

For information and conditions on burning during an Open Fire Season go to www.checkitsalright.nz or call 0800 658 628.