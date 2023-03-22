Unprecedented third win for local digger operator

A southern contractor broke new ground against the best of the best during the weekend.

Milton digger driver Troy Calteaux returned victorious from Feilding this week, after winning the Civil Contractors New Zealand (CCNZ) national excavator operator competition for a record third time.

Mr Calteaux added to titles in 2018 and 2021 over two days of competition, involving a series of real life and quirky, precision digger challenges against a field of 12 regional champions at the Central Districts Field Days.

He said he was "stoked" to have notched up an unprecedented third win in the "pressure cooker" competition.

"I put everything into it this year.

"I focused on each task and it just went mint.

"That was the best performance I’ve had at the nationals.

"You just break it down task by task and stay focused. I’m over the moon for myself, and for [employer] Andrew Haulage."

Mr Calteaux said the standard of competition from challengers was the highest he had experienced this year.

"This was a highly competitive field.

"They’re a great bunch of guys, real camaraderie this year and a lot of passion involved. It just feels like family now."

CCNZ chief executive Alan Pollard said Mr Calteaux "put in a tremendous performance".

"Not everyone is able to perform at the top level under such pressure against the best of the best.

"He showed that nothing and no-one could throw him off track. Troy is the toast of his peers and an example to the industry — the cream of the crop."

Mr Pollard said the competitors were the "lifeblood" of New Zealand’s civil construction industry.

"All the competitors are heroes in my book — both for triumphing at the regionals plus the critical work they do day-to-day maintaining and developing New Zealand’s infrastructure and being front and centre of the response to the recent serious weather events."

Mr Calteaux thanked organisers and sponsors and singled out his brother, Kieran, for his assistance as support crew.

"I couldn’t do it without Kieran.

"We’ll be back next year to defend the title."

