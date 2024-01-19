Walkers tackle 7km Long Track

South Otago walkers gave it a go at the Long Track at Forest & Bird’s Lenz Reserve in Tautuku at the weekend. PHOTO: EVELYN THORN

Many people are still out and about these holidays, and some have focused in on local hidden gems to fill in their holidays.

Ten walkers from the South Otago area tackled the challenge of walking the 7km Long Track at Forest & Bird’s Lenz Reserve in Tautuku on Saturday.

Forest and Bird volunteers Jim Young and Roy Johnstone led the guided bush walk, which offered the chance to see the regrowth forest of the Fleming Valley.

The pair said they had spent many hours predator-trapping in the reserve, and knew that despite the orange markers, there would be a real risk of getting lost if one was not careful.

Members of the group were "dismayed" to see the amount of damage to the undergrowth in some places, caused by deer and pigs, the pair said.

On the positive side, they said logging in the reserve came to an end in the middle of the last century.

"Walkers were awestruck by the massive rimu, matai and tōtara that had escaped the axe or chainsaw and can still be seen along the track," Mr Young said.

"They also learnt about the wildlife that has been discovered in the reserve in recent years through the work of the Tautuku Ecological Restoration Project."

EVELYN.THORN@cluthaleader.co.nz