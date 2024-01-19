Wellbeing priority for Pounawea camp owner

Pounawea Motor Camp owner Lee-Anne Dey said she closed her campground for three days over the holiday break for the benefit of her mental health. PHOTO: EVELYN THORN

The owner of a local campground which closed for three days during the holiday period is saying she made the correct decision for her mental health.

Pounawea Motor Camp owner Lee-Anne Dey closed her campground on Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day to give herself some time to stop and relax.

"On Christmas Day, I was in my own home relaxing. I played games with my family and had a great time," she said.

"That would be the first [time] in about 15 years I had been able to do that."

She had also planned to have a party on New Year’s Eve with family and friends but had to cancel as she so tired after the water supply failed at the camp.

She was exhausted after spending 19 hours before she closed on New Year’s Eve lugging water to cabins and toilets so her customers could use facilities, she said.

"These are just some of the things that continue to go wrong" in the campground, she said.

"The local council did not help at the right time, so I had to take matters into my own hands.

"These situations are why I keep telling myself to remember to work around my own needs, since it’s my business."

She couldn’t have had a holiday without her "amazing staff".

She was grateful to her staff members, one of whom had two children under 5 and still helped out as much as she could, she said.

She closed the camp on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day after previous bad experiences with drunken customers.

Also, road closure issues for the Pounawea New Year’s Eve and fireworks event presented her customers with issues accessing her campground the previous year, she said.

"It was a big, ballsy decision, but I decided my mental health and wellbeing was far more important at the time."

The Pounawea New Year’s Eve Events & Fireworks volunteer group has stepped aside and is looking for new blood to run the event.

"We have been doing this for about nine years, and most of us are in our 70s and 80s, so it’s time for someone else to take it on," volunteer Linda Mason said.

"We’ve done our dash."

Usually, about 500 to 600 people participated in the New Year’s celebrations at Pounawea.

Numbers were down this year due to the campground being closed over the New Year’s period, she said.

The volunteer group had received about five inquiries and was looking into meeting the people interested in order to select someone to take over the event.

