Witnesses sought to crash that left girl critical

    Police are seeking witnesses to the crash on Saturday. Photo: NZ Police
    Police are seeking witnesses to a crash near Balclutha at the weekend that has left a teenage girl in a critical condition.

    The two-vehicle crash occurred on State Highway 1 south of Balclutha about 5pm on Saturday.

    A 17-year-old girl remains in a critical condition in Dunedin Hospital following the crash, police said today.

    They wanted to hear from anyone who witnessed the crash, or saw the vehicles involved - a light green-coloured Range Rover travelling north and a silver-coloured Toyota Blade heading south  - before the crash.

    It was a bad weekend on southern roads, with two people also being killed in separate crashes.

     

