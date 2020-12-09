Witnesses sought to crash that left girl critical

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The two-vehicle crash occurred on State Highway 1 south of Balclutha about 5pm on Saturday.
A 17-year-old girl remains in a critical condition in Dunedin Hospital following the crash, police said today.
They wanted to hear from anyone who witnessed the crash, or saw the vehicles involved - a light green-coloured Range Rover travelling north and a silver-coloured Toyota Blade heading south - before the crash.
It was a bad weekend on southern roads, with two people also being killed in separate crashes.