Witnesses to unsafe driving sought

Police are calling for witnesses to some unsafe driving on a stretch of Otago highway.

A spokesman said they received multiple reports of a white Toyota Corona being driven in an unsafe manner on State Highway 1 between Balclutha and Waihola on Friday morning.

This included some near-misses and the car crossing the centre line, between 8:15am and 8:45am.

Police stopped the driver and banned him from driving for 12 hours, but they are calling for more witness information.

- Police 105, or via https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, file number 230211/1788.