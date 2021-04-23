Friday, 23 April 2021

Woman dies in hospital after crash near Milton

    Police review the scene of the crash on State Highway 1. PHOTO: RICHARD DAVISON
    A woman critically injured in a crash near Milton earlier this month has died in hospital.

    The 25-year-old woman was one of three people injured in the crash on State Highway 1 between Milton and Balclutha on April 13.

    Police said three vehicles were involved in the collision at Lovells Flat, between the intersections of Station Rd and Hall Rd.

    Following the crash, St John said one person with critical injuries was airlifted to Dunedin Hospital and two other people with moderate injuries were taken by ambulance.

    In a statement tonight police said the woman died in hospital on April 20.

    An investigation is ongoing. 

