Woman with links to Otago allegedly murdered by son

A woman with links to South Otago and her husband have allegedly been murdered by their son in Perth.

Myles William Taylor, 34, is charged with murdering his mother Lesley Ann Taylor, 64, who has links to South Otago, and his father Michael Wayne Taylor, 65, at their Hocking home, in Perth’s north, on April 26.

A death notice for the pair was published in the Otago Daily Times today, saying: "Sis, to say we are devastated, doesn't even come close."

The notice said Mrs Taylor was an adored wife, treasured only daughter, and a much loved sister and sister-in-law of family in Stirling, South Otago, and Stratford, Taranaki.

According to 9News the majority of her family lived in New Zealand.

A relative who lives in South Otago declined to speak when contacted today and referred any comment to Western Australian police.

They told 9News paramedics tried to resuscitate Mrs Taylor on the road, but she could not be saved.

They heard no screaming or yelling from the house.

One neighbour described them as "just a really quiet couple" and described Mrs Taylor as a "lovely lady, always playing in the garden in the morning before she went to work."

According to Perth News Taylor has indicated he plans to plead guilty to the murders.

Mrs Taylor died on April 26, while her husband Mr Taylor died from injuries in hospital on Tuesday.

Taylor, who has also been charged with criminal damage, faced Stirling Gardens Magistrates Court on Wednesday but no formal pleas were taken.

He was remanded in custody until his next court date on May 27.

City of Joondalup chief executive Garry Hunt said the Taylors worked for the council for two decades, and were highly respected and much-loved by their colleagues.

“Thoughts and prayers are with their loved ones,” Mr Hunt said in a statement.

“This is a very difficult period for the City and its close-knit workforce.”

Mourning staff were being offered counselling, he said.

