South pays tribute on Armistice Day

Armistice Day was marked across the South yesterday, although Covid-19 meant the commemorations were kept to a minimum this year.

It marks the day World War 1 ended, at 11am on the 11th day of the 11th month, in 1918.

In Southland, Invercargill soldier Peter Scully’s story was immortalised.

An information panel was unveiled at the South Invercargill War Memorial during the city’s Armistice Day service yesterday.

Born in Invercargill in 1887, 2nd Battalion New Zealand Rifle Brigade Company Sergeant Major Peter Alphonsus Scully’s story was shared as part of a South Alive Heritage Trail across the city.

He was killed a week before the armistice was signed.

Members of his family visited from across New Zealand, including brother and sister Rick Stone and Martha McLeod.

Their grandfather, Jack, was one of four brothers, including Peter Scully, who served in WW1.

"Three out of four came back," Mr Stone said.

In West Otago 100-year-old World War 2 veteran Bill Ralston read The Ode of Remembrance at the West Otago RSA service.

About 65 people gathered at the clubrooms in Tapanui for the service.

Mr Ralston said it was important people commemorated Armistice Day and he hoped one day people would choose peace over war.

About 70 people gathered in Gore to observe a two-minute silence, followed by Last Post. World War 2 veteran Fred Cooper (99) recited The Ode.

Warrick Thompson plays Last Post at the Balclutha War Memorial to an audience of RSA members, including Trevor Simonsen, on Armistice Day. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Gore Mayor Tracy Hicks, along with St Mary’s School pupils, were among those who laid wreaths.

The sound of three blanks fired from a QF 25-pounder field gun reverberated across Alexandra yesterday.

The shots were followed by two minutes of silence for the about 30 people gathered in Pioneer Park as the Alexandra/Clyde Returned Services Association marked the end of hostilities in WW1.

Ron Halberg delivered The Ode before Christine Wright, of the Roxburgh Pioneer Energy Brass Band, played Last Post.

A mist let up in Oamaru as more than 30 people gathered in the RSA’s Garden of Memories.

Waitaki Mayor Gary Kircher addressed the crowd before Waitaki district councillor and former Royal New Zealand Air Force flight lieutenant Kelli Williams spoke of what was asked of New Zealanders in World War 1 compared with what was now being asked of people to keep one another safe.

"They [understood] the calling of doing something for the greater good of all, a calling many us these days seem to have forgotten," Cr Williams said.

In Arrowtown, the sounds of bagpipes and the bugle echoed over the town.

A QF 25-pounder gun fires one of three rounds as part of the Alexandra-Clyde RSA Armistice Day commemorations in Pioneer Park yesterday. PHOTO: SHANNON THOMSON

From the Cenotaph on top of Soldier’s Hill, a moment’s silence was marked by the more than 50 people who had turned out.

Arrowtown RSA Parade Marshall Howie Barnes addressed the crowd which included Mayor Jim Boult, veterans, members of the fire service and the RSA.

Wreaths were laid and poppies placed at the foot of the Cenotaph before The Ode was read in te reo Maori by Cory Ratahi and in English by Rosemary Chalmers.

In Wanaka 25 people observed two minutes’ silence and laid poppies at the foot of the town’s war monument.

David Leslie, who served 37 years as a musician in the New Zealand Territorial Army, played Last Post and Reveille on the euphonium.

Navy Lieutenant Commander Lyal Cocks led the 10-minute service.