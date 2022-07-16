Saturday, 16 July 2022

South set to be slammed by more wild weather

    South Island residents should batten down the hatches as a large storm will be rolling in this weekend.

    There are several MetService weather watches and warnings in place for the bottom of the South Island, ranging from Invercargill through to Christchurch.

    From Sunday to Monday night, much of the island can expect severe gales - reaching up to 120kmh at times - which can make driving hazardous and bring down powerlines and trees.

    Torrential rain is expected to impact Fiordland, Canterbury lakes and the rivers south of Arthurs Pass from 3pm on Sunday to noon on Tuesday.

    Fiordland could see peak rates of 10 to 20mm/h and overall rainfall of 170mm to 240 – but for the lakes and Arthurs Pass it's even more dire.

    "Expect 300 to 450mm of rain about ranges, with lesser amounts near the coast. Peak rates of 15 to 25mm/h. Please note, that this warning could possibly be upgraded to a Red Warning."

    People are urged to keep an eye on the latest watches and warnings, as they may be updated as the storm grows closer.

    Further north in Canterbury and Christchurch, severe winds are forecast with gusts reaching 140km/h about the high country and 120km/h further east.

    MetService says the storm could be significant, and has the potential to be damaging.

    "This is likely to be a significant severe weather event. People are advised to keep up to date with the latest forecasts, as some areas could be upgraded to Red Warning, and more areas added."

