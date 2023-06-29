South should prepare for wildfires: expert

As El Nino starts to take control of our weather patterns, long-term weather forecasters are urging Southerners to be prepared for possible droughts and wildfires in what could be the hottest year on record.

Niwa forecaster Ben Noll said over the past three years, New Zealand’s weather had been under the control of La Nina, which brought atmospheric rivers, ex-tropical cyclones, floods, droughts, record temperatures, high humidity and multiple marine heatwaves.

But now El Nino was taking control.

He said El Nino and La Nina were opposite phases of a natural global climate cycle.

"Typically, during an El Nino event, there is a weakening or reversal of the trade winds that blow across the equatorial Pacific.

"This allows warm water to move eastwards, creating hotter than average ocean temperatures towards South America.

"The opposite happens during La Nina, with unusually warm water pooling in the western Pacific, near Papua New Guinea.

"The ocean-atmosphere system seesaws between these states every few years, changing which side of the Pacific will experience more clouds, rainfall and storms.

"This has a domino effect on global weather patterns."

In 2015, an exceptionally strong El Nino took hold in the Pacific Ocean, triggering a cascade of damaging weather — Indonesia was plunged into a deep drought that fuelled severe wildfires, while heavy rains inundated the Horn of Africa.

In New Zealand, several regions experienced a very dry spring and start to summer, prompting concerns of drought.

The event also helped make 2016 the planet’s hottest year on record.

"During the last three years, a significant amount of warm water built up in the western Pacific Ocean and is now sloshing eastward, so El Nino is building once again.

"Markedly, ocean temperatures in key regions are warmer in June 2023 than they were during June in previous strong El Nino episodes, such as in 1997 and 1982.

"This raises concerns for worldwide weather pattern changes over the coming year, which all depends on location."

During El Nino, New Zealand experienced mainly southwesterly-to-westerly winds, during late winter, spring and summer, which increased the chance for drier-than-normal conditions in eastern areas of the country and tended to cause more rain in the west, he said.

"Such winds can also contribute to increased wildfire risk because of drying grounds in key agricultural regions, along with occasional hot air masses coming in from Australia.

"El Nino has been associated with historically significant droughts in New Zealand, such as in 1972-73, 1982-83, 1997-98 and 2009-10, but it doesn’t always bring one.

"The important thing is to monitor the situation carefully and have an action plan in case we do get unusually dry weather later in 2023 or in 2024."

