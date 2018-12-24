South swelters while North is pelted

Waihi Beach Top 10 Holiday Resort was under water this morning (left) while Skyla Cherry (12), pictured at Woodhaugh Gardens, was among those basking in sunshine in the South yesterday. Photo: NZME/ODT

As the South basks in sunshine which is only going to get hotter for Christmas day, the North Island is being hit with torrential rain and flooding and it could get worse.

Those doing their last minute Christmas shopping in the south have been greeted with nothing but sunshine today with Wanaka reaching 25degC by 2pm.

It is only going to get hotter in the South tomorrow, with Wanaka topping the predicted temperatures for the day with 31degC, Alexandra and Queenstown will enjoy 30degC and 29degC respectively.

No southern centre will have a high below 20degC, the forecast says.

The picture couldn't be any more different up north where wild weather has already swamped much of Waihi Beach but authorities are warning people the worst could still be yet to come.

Waihi Beach resident Sheila Washington with dog Poppy says floodwaters were at one point over her knees. Photo: NZME

More than 100mls of rain fell in the Western Bay of Plenty holiday spot overnight, with surrounding areas recording as much as 130mls north of Waihi Beach and 70mls in the south during the past 18 hours.

About 150 campers at Waihi Beach Top 10 Holiday Resort were evacuated early this morning after the river breached its banks in several places. Many campers have since packed up and headed home as more rain is predicted to come this afternoon, leading into Christmas Day tomorrow.

The National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research dubbed the wet-weather system responsible a tropical "firehose" of moisture.

MetService has issued a severe weather warning for Northland, Coromandel Peninsula and Bay of Plenty, including Rotorua, Gisborne north of Tolaga Bay.

Meteorologist James Millward said the wet weather drenching much of the upper North Island was set to continue, particularly in the Waihi Beach and Western Bay of Plenty area.

"We can expect another 90-100mls to accumulate over that period. It's not done yet," he said.

"There's more rain coming. We'll have another wet 12-18 hours. There will be a bit of a brief reprieve. You might even see a little bit of sun but we are expecting more heavy and thundery falls in the morning. So it will be a pretty wet Christmas Day.

Regional hazards team leader Rick Liefting said the council has been keeping a close eye on things, concerned at further flooding in some places.

"This could result in road closures in places like the Criterion Bridge on SH26 at Paeroa, the Karangahake Gorge, the entrance to Thames at Rhodes Park and SH25 at Hikuai. If this happens, then it's likely to occur a few hours either side of high tide, so potentially between 7.30pm and 11.30pm today."

Liefting said the council was also wary of slips and encouraged people to avoid road travel as early as possible this evening or to delay their travel until tomorrow.

Waihi Beach Top 10 Holiday Resort owner Ian Smith said the river breached its banks in several places and was "rising rapidly" when he went to survey the area about 3am.

Smith, a former fire chief of Waihi Beach fire brigade, said the evacuations "was about managing risk, to act sooner rather than later".

Campers were told to pack up their blankets and head to the local RSA, which hosted the evacuees for the night.

Flood waters in some areas of Waihi Beach were knee-deep.

"A lot of people were hoping to spend Christmas Day here and had their plans thwarted. That's a shame," Smith said.

With Otago Daily Times