Southern councils get $8.7 million in tourism funding

Te Anau is a big winner from today's announcement. Photo: Getty Images

The Government has announced almost $8.7 million in funding for tourism infrastructure in the South, including $5 million for a Te Anau wastewater facility, but Dunedin has received nothing in the latest funding round.

Tourism Minister Kelvin Davis announced the projects which received support as part of the $19.3 million second round of the Tourism Infrastructure Fund.

Southland District Council was the biggest winner, getting $5.71 million for the construction of a new land-based wastewater disposal system at Te Anau, infrastructure along the Southern Scenic Route and the upgrading of a carpark at Lake Manapouri Visitor Centre.

The Deep Cove Outdoor Education Trust received $170,000 of funding for the provision of toilet facilities at Deep Cove, Doubtful Sound.

Queenstown Lakes District Council received the second largest amount of support, getting $2.39 for the provision of toilet facilities across key locations throughout the district.

Kelvin Davis

Waitaki and Invercargill councils both received smaller amounts of support and were among 31 councils and community organisations across New Zealand to get Government support.

Central Otago District Council and Dunedin City Council did not receive any funding as part of the second round.

Mr Davis said the funding was needed.

"The extraordinary growth in visitor numbers we’ve seen over the past few years will likely continue for the foreseeable future, and these investments are essential to improving the quality of our tourism infrastructure to help manage that growth,” Kelvin Davis said.

“Managed well, tourism growth can significantly boost our economy, bring wealth to the regions and improve New Zealanders’ quality of life by creating more vibrant communities, " Mr Davis said.

He said he was also looking at ways the Government could step up to its stewardship role in bringing the industry together "to create a more productive and sustainable sector".

"For example, we’re considering responsible camping legislation and how that might need to change for everyone’s benefit.

"We’re also implementing an international visitor levy to provide sustainable funding for infrastructure and conservation and we’re funding attractions through the Provincial Growth Fund that will help provide year-round jobs in our regions.

“We’ve made our first steps towards a better tourism experience – for Kiwis and for visitors – and you can expect to see more," he said.

Funding for councils in the South: