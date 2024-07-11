Southern crashes prompt icy road warnings

Police have this evening issued warnings for drivers as icy conditions settle on some on southern roads.

In a statement police said they had responded to crashes on State Highway 87 in Central Otago and SH6 in Gibbston Valley near Queenstown, at 6.40pm and 7.20pm respectively.

No serious injuries had been reported, but police said ice was settling on the roads and the accidents "come as a warning of the dangers of winter driving".

Grit trucks had been called out to both sites, and police urged motorists to take care on the roads.

The crashes come amid a run of sunny days and very cold nights in the South, owing to a ridge of high pressure stalled over the country.

Many centres woke to sub-zero temperatures today, and inland areas such as Omarama and Twizel barely rose above 0degC all day.

MetService said it would be another cold night tonight but most places could expect sun again tomorrow.