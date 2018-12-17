10 arrested in Southland drugs bust

Ten people have been arrested on drugs and firearms charges following a two-week police operation in Western Southland.

A number of search warrants were carried out, resulting in the arrests of eight men and two women, with more people set to be interviewed, Detective Regan Fahey said late this afternoon.

Arrests were made for cannabis importation, cultivation and dealing offences, as well as unlawful possession of firearms, he said.

Many of those arrested have been bailed to appear before the court at a later date.

Police are appealing for members of the public with any information in relation to such offences, or any other dishonesty offending, to contact the Winton Police Station on (03) 236-6060.