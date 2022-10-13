1000th family welcomed

Marking the 1000th family coming through Southland’s Ronald McDonald House are (from left) Te Whatu Ora health New Zealand — Southern staff member Pauline Gillan, Ronald McDonald House team members Andie Gentle and Helen Walker, volunteer Marion Osborne-McGregor and staff member Raeweyn Saunders. Photo: Ben Tomsett

Southland Hospital’s Ronald McDonald Family Room has welcomed its 1000th overnight guest family.

Opening its doors to Invercargill in December 2013, the Family Room is run by the Ronald McDonald House Charities NZ (RMHCNZ) organisation which provides free accommodation and support to families with children in hospital.

The 1000 families milestone will be marked over 10 days to represent the average stay for guest families.

RMHCNZ family room supervisor Helen Walker had worked to ensure the space was welcoming and comfortable for families since it opened nearly nine years ago.

She had met almost all of the 1000 families who had stayed to date.

"Every one of those families has had a unique journey with their child in hospital, but the key purpose of our role has always remained the same.

"It’s based around us taking care of daily necessities to allow families the ability to focus on their child," she said.

RMHCNZ community engagement Andie Gentle said all Southland volunteers and supporters, past and present, should share in the milestone too.

"We rely largely on support from the community to keep our doors open for families that need us.

"Community support enables us to operate, so this is a milestone for Southland to celebrate together," she said.

By Ben Tomsett