1937 Rolls-Royce saloon car boasts rich, varied history

Riverton couple Owen and Rosalie Bennett took their 1937 Rolls-Royce 25/30 sports saloon out for a bit of a jaunt to the annual Tuatapere Sports Day on New Year’s Day. PHOTO: TONI MCDONALD

It would be hard to find a little coastal settlement anywhere in New Zealand that has a Rolls-Royce sitting in one of its garages — particularly a 1937 25/30 model.

But one such vehicle sits in the garage of Riverton couple Owen and Rosalie Bennett.

When the pair bought the car in October 2020 it came complete with a box of memorabilia providing a record of the car’s history, including a 1930s logbook, 1938 tax (registration) disc, invoices and letters.

The leather seats are worn and cracked with age, but the car still reeks of class and has a rich history that began in the United Kingdom and resulted in it crossing the Atlantic twice, including once on QE2, before it found its way to New Zealand.

The car’s original owner, Victor Sheridan, owned London’s Kiln Theatre.

Sir Arthur Craig, the Mayor of Peterborough, a city north of London, owned the car from 1938 to 1944 and managed to protect it while Germany bombed the London area.

Another United Kingdom owner was Bertram Homes, father of English and Argentinian rugby player Barry Holmes.

At one stage the car was shipped to the home of an American collector, where it sat unused in a shed for decades.

The motor seized during storage but was eventually fully restored back in England before the car was shipped to New Zealand still with only 33,000 miles (53,108km) on the clock.

During the the trip home from the Tuatapere Sports Day on New Year’s Day the Bennetts watched intently as the 85-year-old vehicle’s odometer notched up 80,000 miles.

A replica with an original Rolls-Royce radiator was as close as the couple had got to owning a Rolls-Royce until now, Mr Bennett said.

The 1937 Rolls-Royce 25/30 was insured for more than $100,000, and he was impressed with the smooth ride it provided considering its age.

"It still rides like a modern car. The only thing missing is the power steering. It can take a wee bit to park it because it’s heavy in the steering."

The six-cylinder 4.2-litre engine guzzled an eye-watering 4.55 litres of petrol per 25km.

Most outings consisted of tootling around Southland at a leisurely 80kmh, and the car frequently drew attention.

- Toni McDonald