Wednesday, 20 July 2022

$300k of meth hidden in Lego box

    Some of the methamphetamine seized by police. Photo: NZ Police
    NZ Police and Customs carried out a joint operation in Southland and uncovered a significant quantity of methamphetamine concealed in a box of Lego.

    Half a kilogram of methamphetamine was intercepted by Customs at the border coming in from the United States. Police seized the drugs and made an arrest.

    The meth has an estimated street value of between $250,000 and $300,000.

    As part of the operation, a search warrant was executed at a rural Omaui property on Monday night, supported by the Armed Offenders Squad.

    A 46-year-old man was arrested and charged with Importing a Class A-controlled drug.

    Detective sergeant Dave Kennelly, Southland Police Organised Crime Group, said the investigation was ongoing, and police could not rule out further arrests and charges.

    "We are committed to disrupting and dismantling the operations of those who seek to profit from this harm, and we are confident this operation will result in a major disruption to the supply of methamphetamine in our region," Kennelly said.

     

