$300K for power feasibility study

Megan Woods. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Stewart Island might be seeing some light at the end of the tunnel for its power woes after Minister of Energy Megan Woods provided $300,000 for the island to have a feasibility study completed.

Dr Woods said the study would aim to be the first step in reaching a workable resolution to replace the island’s diesel-powered electricity supply.

The Chatham Island community’s 800 residents were provided $10.7 million from the 2023 budget to disestablish its diesel power generation in exchange for a renewable energy source.

"We haven’t been able to do that on Stewart Island because what we need to see is that the community can come together and agree on what the solution would look like".

But Stewart Island would only have funds allocated once a solution had been reached, Dr Woods said.

"We need to know if we can allocate funds[and] that we can actually deploy that funding, unlike what happened last time."

At present the supply produced up to 1 million kg of carbon annually and residents paid up to three times mainland prices for their power.

Multiple solutions have previously been investigated to replace the present generator, including wind, hydro and solar. But none have resulted in an outcome.

A plethora of reports on potential solutions have been produced over almost four decades of discussions, but the island is still yet to achieve any progress.

In 2019, the Minister of Energy provided more than $3.16 million from the provincial growth fund to establish a wind turbine generation plant. But the funds were not uplifted as a building site had not been negotiated before the funding grant.

Great South, in conjunction with Beca and the Southland District Council, released the Southland and Murihiku Regional Energy Strategy 2022-50 report in April.

The report outlined recommendations to decarbonise the island’s power supply by 2030 with a combination of wind, solar power combined with hydrogen fuel cell battery storage.

The proposal recommended a battery bank would discharge into the supply during peak loads but store energy during low demand periods.

Southland Mayor Rob Scott believed the $300,000 would be embraced by the island’s residents to see a workable outcome.

"We’ve got the money now. So it’s all happening within the short term to get to an outcome that’s good for the islanders."

Mr Scott hoped to have some solid information ready for when the next budget was announced.

"So when the next budget comes out we can actually put a bid in there and get the funding for implementation of the project.

"It’s good to see the Government recognises the value of this region and we are already punching about our weight contributing to the national exports," he said.

— Toni McDonald