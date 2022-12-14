$6.3m win for lucky Southland Lotto player

Christmas has come early for a lucky Powerball player from Southland who has won $6.3 million in tonight’s Lotto draw.

The $6.3 million prize is made up of $6 million from Powerball First Division and $333,333 from Lotto First Division.

The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Southland.

Tonight’s winner is the nineteenth Powerball multi-millionaire of 2022.

The winning numbers were - 09 22 26 31 32 33 Bonus Ball 15 and Powerball 08.