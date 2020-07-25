$8m PGF loan for Sanford salmon hatchery

Shane Jones. PHOTO: NZ HERALD

Sanford Ltd has secured an $8million loan from the Provincial Growth Fund to help create a new salmon hatchery in the Bluff area.

The recirculating aquaculture system (RAS) hatchery would be designed to produce six million chinook (king) salmon smolt once scaled up and fully developed, Sanford said.

Estimated build and development costs for stage 1 of the hatchery were about $16million and, once that stage was completed, the 1.5million smolt produced would support 6000 tonnes of salmon at harvest.

Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones said the project was expected to create 81 direct jobs during construction and more than 240 indirect jobs and, once at full production, 54 direct and 163 indirect jobs.

The hatchery would "act as a springboard" for wider salmon farm development in the region and open-ocean farms, he said.

"Aquaculture has been identified as the single-greatest opportunity to create a new comparative advantage for Southland and work on this project is expected to get under way as soon as October," he said.

Sanford chief executive Volker Kuntzsch said smolt produced in the hatchery would be available not only to Sanford but also to other salmon farmers in the region.

Sanford already has a substantial commitment to salmon farming in Southland, operating farms in Big Glory Bay and on Stewart Island, and a processing plant in Bluff.