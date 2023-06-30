Aerial compliance inspections to be followed up with on-site checks

Environment Southland staff will now be following up on their aerial compliance inspections with on-site checks. PHOTO: ODT FILES

The first farm fly-overs have been completed, and Environment Southland staff will now be following up on their aerial compliance inspections with on-site checks.

The first inspections of the winter grazing season began on June 13 for 21 sites that had been identified of potential interest.

Environment Southland resource management manager Donna Ferguson said follow-ups would consist of checking consents and identifying if further action needed to be taken.

"The flights were an opportunity to see if the good preparation observed during cultivation flights in late January was being followed by good practice", she said.

The flight was also the first aerial inspection since the National Environmental Standards for Freshwater rules around intensive winter grazing came into effect on May 1.

Staff looked for crops that had little or no buffering from waterways, were on steep slopes, and crops planted within critical source areas.

"The sites identified for follow up were a mixture of crops being grazed on what appeared to be critical source areas, and some with slope issues."

Flights are planned for the start of each winter month and known areas of concern, areas where incidents have been reported, as well as locations noted during the cultivation flights will be reconnoitered.

"We will be undertaking further aerial and roadside monitoring and responding to complaints through the winter grazing period. The roadside work is an extension this year to ensure we are checking more paddocks and reaching out to more farmers," she said.

Farmers who are unable to undertake intensive winter grazing as a permitted activity, according to the new rules, are required to have either applied for a resource consent or deemed permitted activity.

Environment Southland consents manager Bruce Halligan said intensive winter grazing consents were granted for between five- to eight-year terms. Deemed permitted activity notices would be valid until November 1, 2024.

Anyone who sees something they are concerned about environmentally should get in touch with Environment Southland directly.

The Ministry of Primary Industries inspects the animal welfare concerns, and can be contacted by calling 0800 00 83 33 or emailing animalwelfare@mpi.govt.nz.