    A WorkSafe New Zealand official examines the Gore sewage plant gate through which the 3-year-old...

    Police to review drowning case

    Police will review the drowning of Gore toddler Lachlan Jones following claims by the boy’s father that foul play may have been responsible for his death.

    Some of the more than 100 tractors which drove through Gore last week to protest freshwater...

    Fired up over freshwater

    Stop the degradation, show real improvements in five years, restore NZ’s waterways in a generation, and infuriate how many farmers? Hamish MacLean checks in on the fight for healthy rivers after 100 tractors rolled through Gore in protest last week.
