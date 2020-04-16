Thursday, 16 April 2020

11.10 am

'Amazing person': tributes flow after fatal stag attack

    1. Regions
    2. Southland

    Family and friends of a man killed in a stag attack near Invercargill are paying tribute to him a day after the tragic incident.

    The man suffered fatal injuries in what police described as an animal attack in the small community of Makarewa, just north of Invercargill, last night.

    It is understood the victim is a well-respected member of the local community and is well-known for his work in the emergency services over many years.

    Family members have started to pay tribute to the man they love - describing him as caring and much loved.

    "Never ever thought this would happen to him," one wrote.

    'Such an amazing person'

    "Such an amazing person - caring and loving. May his soul rest in peace."

    Others have described the shock of finding out that their loved one was the man involved in the freak accident.

    "Very, very sad to hear this," one relative wrote on Facebook.

    "Big shock to our family. Rest in peace uncle. See you soon."

    Emergency services - including police and Fire and Emergency NZ staff - were called to the scene, on Flora Rd, just after 6pm.

    Authorities said yesterday that initial indications were that the victim had been attacked by a stag and suffered fatal injuries.

    The circumstances of the incident are not yet fully known.

    Police said this morning that the circumstances of the man's death will be investigated on behalf of the Coroner's Office.

    A spokeswoman confirmed that police staff were no longer at the scene today.

    NZ Herald
    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Local journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Otago Daily Times reporters and photographers continue to bring you the stories that matter. For more than 158 years our journalists have provided readers with local news you can trust. This is more important now than ever.

    As advertising drops off during the pandemic, support from our readers is crucial. You can help us continue to bring you news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter