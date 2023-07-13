Thursday, 13 July 2023

Andy Fraser wins Gore by-election

    1. Regions
    2. Southland

    Andy Fraser, a former policeman who now sells tractors, has been declared the preliminary winner of the Gore District Council's Gore ward by-election.

    Mr Fraser polled 626 votes, ahead of Steve Hamlin (565) and Alan Byrne (440) with 31 special votes still to be counted.

    The by-election was triggered in May by the resignation of long-standing councillor Brett Highsted.

    The final result is expected late Monday afternoon, after special votes have been counted.

     

     

    Advertisement