Another motorist rescued from flood waters

Emergency services have again been called to rescue a motorist stuck in flood waters, this time in Southland.

A police spokeswoman said they were called at 9.30am to a car with two occupants in it stuck in floodwaters at Makarewa, which is north of Invercargill.

The occupants reported water had reached "seat level".

The occupants were "walked out" through the flood waters and would be arranging recovery of their own vehicle.

Meanwhile, the Southland District Council is warning southern roads are still affected by flooding and was advising drivers to take "extra care".

A number of roads are closed, including Nine Mile Rd from Waimea Valley Rd to McAlister Rd

Counsell Rd is closed From Helena Rd to Mill Rd North and Ellis Rd is still closed.

Heale Ridge Rd (off Stirling Rd) is closed due to a slip. Otapiri Gorge Rd remains closed from Shand Rd through to Mathews Rd.

Other closed roads include:

Hall Rd

McKenzie Rd

Anderson Rd

Henderson Rd

Tanner Rd

Lora River Rd

Heale Ridge Rd

South Hillend Dipton Rd

Ellis Rd

The latest rescue comes after multiple people had to be rescued from flood waters after heavy rain across Otago last month.

At the time police and Clutha Mayor Bryan Cadogan pleaded with motorists on Wednesday not to ignore road closure signs.

"There's a reason why flood signage is up on many roads. Don't be a galoot and ignore it, and stay at home unless you absolutely need to get somewhere," Mr Cadogan said.