AOS called in over fleeing driver incident near Te Anau

A large police operation is under way near Te Anau this morning after a fleeing driver incident.

Police have converged on the area and Armed Offenders Squad members were on the way.

A spokeswoman said police were searching for someone after a fleeing driver incident, but had no further details.

A witness said a car had been abandoned in the middle of State Highway 94, near the town.

Three police cars were at the scene, and a police dog and handler were searching a nearby field.

A resident of nearby Tutoko Lane said she had received a phone call telling her to stay inside her house.

A St John spokesman said an ambulance was at the scene but had not had to take any action.

Southern Lakes Helicopter chief pilot Sir Richard Hayes, who lives near Te Anau, said a helicopter had picked up members of the Invercargill Armed Offenders Squad from near Winton and was flying them to the scene.

He said police officers and a police dog had come through his section on Tutoko Lane searching for a person, but he did not think anyone had been on the property.

The NZ Transport Agency says SH 94 is closed between the intersections with Sandy Brown Rd and Kakapo Rd.