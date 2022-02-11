Friday, 11 February 2022

Appeal for info on Winton crash

    Southland police are appealing for information following a crash in Winton last night.

    The incident involved a ute towing a trailer and a motorbike which collided at the intersection of Park and Eglington Sts about 9.40pm.

    Police want to hear from anyone who saw either of the vehicles involved travelling prior to the crash, or people involved before the crash.

    They are asked to call 105 and quote event number P049604365.

     

     

     

