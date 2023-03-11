Appeal for information

Police are appealing for information from the public to help solve the riddle of a Gore house fire.

Firefighters were called to a fire at a two-storey residential property in Joseph St, Gore about 4.20am on Wednesday.

They extinguished the blaze, which left the house extensively damaged.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand investigator returned to the scene yesterday after a scene guard was in place overnight.

A police spokesman urged members of the public who saw anything suspicious in Joseph St around the time of the fire to get in touch if they could assist with the investigation.

- Contact police on 105 and quote file number 230308/4879.