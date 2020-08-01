Armed robbery, stabbing at store being investigated

First came the sirens, then followed an armed policeman sprinting across the road.

This was what an Invercargill woman said she witnessed from her lounge window on Thursday evening following a robbery and stabbing at the Dee St Night ‘n Day.

Detective Senior Sergeant Stuart Harvey said two male offenders, one reportedly armed with a firearm, entered the Dee St Night ‘n Day store, just before 9.30pm.

"A member of the public who went to intervene was stabbed by one of the offenders.

"This person is reported to be in a stable condition in hospital."

The pair took a small quantity of cash before leaving in a vehicle, which was later located nearby, abandoned.

The neighbour, who wished to remain anonymous, said she had visitors at the time and one of them had returned from the store a short time before the crime

occurred.

A police photographer documents evidence at the scene. PHOTOS: ABBEY PALMER

"She’d literally just been there to get some lollies ... she said it was pretty nerve-racking."

After hearing sirens speeding towards her Hensley St home, she, along with her daughter and friends, rushed to the window to see what was happening.

"I see an ambulance and all these police cars, next minute, there’s a cop sprinting across the intersection towards the store with a gun."

A few people came out of their houses to see what the cause of the commotion was.

"Everyone was like ‘whoa’, because we weren’t too sure if it was just a robbery or what, and then we heard about the stabbing."

In the car park following the attack, she could see a distressed female shop attendant.

"I could see her standing there in tears ... the ambulance was right in the driveway of the store."

Police cars were parked up at the corner of Hensley and Dee Sts on Friday morning.

Emergency responders appeared to have the situation under control quickly, but it had left the regular customer feeling "a little on edge".

"Sometimes I take my daughter down to get an ice-cream at night time, if she’s up a bit later.

"I guess it does make me worried to do that now.

"It might take me a bit of time before I go back there."

While it was the first time she had seen police at the dairy, she was "used to" a high amount of activity at the corner store, she said.

"From Thursday to Saturday, every week really, it’s quite busy there, with lots of cars and loud music, young ones drinking."

Forensic investigators took samples from the entrance to the store.

Police, forensic investigators and a police photographer were seen at the cordon about 10am yesterday morning.

A yellow piece of material was visible next to a police marker in the car park outside the store.

Neighbours stood outside their houses as police examined the scene.

Snr Sgt Harvey said police were speaking to of witnesses.

"[We] encourage anyone who hasn’t made contact with police to come forward."

Victim support was being arranged for the people affected by the offending.

Police 105 (quote file number 200731/0942) or Crimestoppers 0800 555-111.

