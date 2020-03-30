Arrest in Invercargill after reports of gunshots

Invercargill police attend a callout in Bain St, Invercargill, yesterday after neighbours reportedly heard gunfire. Photo: Karen Pasco

A person was arrested in Invercargill yesterday after neighbours reported hearing gunshots.

A police spokesperson said they were alerted to reports of disorder in the Kingswell suburb about 3.30pm and members of the public also phoned to say they had heard possible gunshots.

Police, including dog handlers and the armed offenders squad, attended the address and arrested one person in what is believed to be a family harm incident.

No-one was injured.