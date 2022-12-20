Arrest made after Invercargill shooting

Police have arrested a 23-year-old man in relation to a shooting in Invercargill.

He has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, unlawfully possessing a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition.

He will appear in the Invercargill District Court today.

A bedroom window was pierced in three places by suspected shotgun pellets in the incident.

A resident in Earn St said she heard what was apparently a shot fired about 7.20pm on Saturday.

"When the bang went off, I thought it was the neighbour hitting the tin fence. It did not sound like a gun at all."

The resident saw a car she believed to be involved in the incident zoom past her house with five people inside.

Detective Sergeant Mark McCloy, of Invercargill, said enquiries into the incident were ongoing and further arrests could be made.

"We acknowledge our community's concern since this incident occurred and hope this arrest provides some reassurance," he said.