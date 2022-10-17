Arrest made in Invercargill dairy robbery

The Crinan St Dairy was robbed in August. Photo: Google Maps

Invercargill Police have arrested and charged a man for the robbery of a dairy in August.

The robbery at the Crinan St Dairy happened on Sunday, August 28.

The items stolen – including cigarettes, tobacco, and cash – remain outstanding.

A 34-year-old man is due in Invercargill District Court tomorrow, charged with aggravated robbery.

Detective Sergeant John Kean said it was pleasing to be able to hold an individual to account.

"This arrest show that police will continue to investigate such incidents and work hard to identify offenders, as this behaviour has no place in our communities."