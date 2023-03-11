Arrests after 'aggravated robbery' in Mataura

The attack took place in Queens Park on March 5, police say. Photo: Google Maps

Two people have been arrested in relation to an alleged aggravated robbery in Mataura.

Police said today the arrests were made after three planned searches warrants were carried out in the Southland town - two in Albion St and one in Forth St - following the incident in Queens Park on March 5.

Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Baird said the Armed Offenders Squad was used to help with the searches as precaution and cordons were put in place.

Two firearms, ammunition cannabis, and alleged stolen property were recovered, he said.

A 39-year-old man from Mataura was due to appear in Invercargill District Court on Friday on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition and cultivation of cannabis.

A 16-year-old male has been referred to Youth Aid in relation to possession of a firearm.

Inquiries are continuing into the robbery and other matters arising from the search warrants. Further arrests were likely, Det Snr Sgt Baird said.

"Police will continue to zero tolerance to alleged offending by gang members and associates and want to assure members of the local community and public that offenders will be held to account."