Arson charge after father, son escape blaze

A man has been charged with arson after a father and his 2-year-old son escaped a house fire in Southland at the weekend.

Emergency services were called to the blaze at a house in Seaward Rd, Edendale, shortly after 1am on Saturday.

Detective Chris Lucy said the house was well alight when they arrived.

"Luckily the occupant of the house and his two-year-old son, who were home at the time, were able to escape uninjured.

Detective Lucy said today a 21-year-old man was due to appear in Invercargill District Court today, charged with arson.

Police were not seeking anyone else in relation to this matter.