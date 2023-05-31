Asbestos forces crews out of Invercargill fire station

File photo

Asbestos has been found at Invercargill's main fire station.

Firefighters who would normally stay at the station overnight have moved out into a hotel but the truck bay is still in use.

The Professional Firefighters' Union said testing ahead of renovations found asbestos fibres in the roof cavity above some of the bedrooms.

Local secretary Aaron Ramose said more results from extra testing in the bedrooms and other areas below were due back later today.

It is the second station to be partly shut down by asbestos discoveries.

Auckland's main station, the country's busiest, has had its firefighters out for a month as testing and clean-up work is carried out.

WorkSafe has been at the Invercargill fire station.