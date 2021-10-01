Skip to main content
Dunedin
18
|
11
Saturday,
Sat,
30
October
Oct
2021
News
Dunedin
DCC
Crime
Campus
Health
The Star
The South Today
National
The Star
International
Opinion
Editorial
Opinion
100 years ago
Southern Say
Australia
Politics
ODTtv
Your News
Slideshow Section
Sport
Rugby
Cricket
Racing
Football
Netball
League
Golf
Basketball
Motorsport
Hockey
Other Sport
Life & Style
Food & Wine
Fresh Spring Edition
Ask a Chef
News & Features
Chef's Garden
Recipes
Wine Reviews
Home & Garden
Magazine
Resilient
Travel
Fashion
Design for Living
Wedding Guide
New World Wine Awards Top 50
Entertainment
Film
Music
Theatre
Books
Arts
Gaming
Dance
ODT Quiz
Television
Business
Farming
Local Business
Property
Technology
Regions
Queenstown
Wanaka
Central Otago
North Otago
South Otago
Southland
Canterbury
West Coast
Features
Education Guide
Wedding Guide
Healthcare Providers
Conferences and Venues
Free Classifieds
Explore Dunedin
Sponsored content
Design for Living
Southern Snow
Southern Television
Video
Rural life
Advent calendar events but parade canned
The Gore Santa parade is off the Christmas list.
Calibre of award entrants praised
Calibre of award entrants praised
Champions of the Southland environment were acknowledged at last night’s 25th Environment Southland Community Awards.
Attack on lifeguard 'most disturbing episode' Parry had seen
Attack on lifeguard ‘most disturbing episode’ Parry had seen
An attack on a lifeguard at Gore’s swimming pool has been described by the local council’s chief executive as the most disturbing episode he had seen in nearly 30 years of service in the local...
Leaving work to be with family best choice
Leaving work to be with family best choice
When Tracey and Tony Laker told their Down’s syndrome son, Flynn (18), on Thursday night they would be at home on Monday when he came in from school, his eyes filled with tears of happiness.
AWS shifting into new building
AWS shifting into new building
Following a karakia and blessing, AWS Legal staff will begin work at their new Invercargill headquarters this Monday.
Burt Munro Challenge called off amid uncertainty
Burt Munro Challenge called off amid uncertainty
The volatility of the Covid-19 situation, combined with the financial risk, have led to Burt Munro Challenge organisers cancelling next February’s event.
Covid uncertainty kills Gore Santa parade
Covid uncertainty kills Gore Santa parade
The Gore Santa parade is off but a new event has sprung up to help bring some Christmas cheer.
Sir Tim welcomes Tong, for now his counterpart, as challenger
Sir Tim welcomes Tong, for now his counterpart, as challenger
Invercargill Mayor Sir Tim Shadbolt is welcoming news Southland Mayor Gary Tong will run for his job at the next election, saying the more the merrier.
Women's institutes put skills to the test
Women’s institutes put skills to the test
Otago and Southland members of the New Zealand Federation of Women’s Institutes have been vying for the coveted Mulvey Trophy for decades.
Appeal for info as Riverton crash driver named
Appeal for info as Riverton crash driver named
Police have named a driver killed in Southland and are appealing for information about the crash.
Crushing jaws demolish last building
Crushing jaws demolish last building
A dinosaur-like long-reach excavator with jaws makes light work of the old ANZ Bank building which was being demolished in Tay St, Invercargill, yesterday.
Thousands of Great Walk bookings open up
Thousands of Great Walk bookings open up as Aucklanders cancel
More than 2000 Great Walk bookings have been cancelled in recent months as Covid-19 continues to take a toll.
Burt Munro Challenge cancelled
Another Covid casualty: Burt Munro Challenge canned
The Burt Munro Challenge has been cancelled and organisers are blaming uncertainty about the Covid-19 protection framework as the reason for the canning.
Chopper sent to serious crash in Southland
Chopper sent to serious crash in Southland
One person has been critically injured in a crash between a motorcycle and ute in Southland this morning.
Sign to stay in place after 'strong feedback' from community
Sign to stay in place after 'strong feedback' from community
Plans to change the location of a popular Bluff sign have been withdrawn after strong opposition from the community.
Crash victim was father, valued worker
Crash victim was father, valued worker
A trucking accident near Bluff yesterday claimed the life of a young father from Mataura.
One killed in crash in Riverton
One killed in crash in Riverton
A person has died after their vehicle crashed into a power pole in Riverton in Southland.
Boost for dealing with dust
Boost for dealing with dust
The Southland District Council has decided to increase its share of funding in the hope of helping sort out problems with dust suppression on gravel roads.
One killed in truck crash on Bluff Highway
One killed in truck crash on Bluff Highway
A person has died in a truck crash that has blocked off State Highway 1 between Invercargill and Bluff.
Equal pay set for council's mana whenua appointees
Equal pay set for council’s mana whenua appointees
Invercargill City Council’s mana whenua appointees will be paid the same amount as other city councillors.
