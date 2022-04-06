Wednesday, 6 April 2022

Updated 4.45 pm

Awarua blaze: Wind hampers firefighting efforts, grounds choppers

    Photo: Supplied / Ngāi Tahu
    Photo: Supplied / Ngāi Tahu
    Strong winds prevented helicopters from fighting the large fire that's burning through internationally significant conservation wetlands south of Invercargill.

    In an update this afternoon Fire and Emergency New Zealand said two crews have been monitoring the Awarua fire ground throughout the day.

    Firefighters stopped activity on the fire ground around 10am this morning, and helicopters were unable to fly due to unfavourable weather conditions.

    Incident controller Mark Mawhinney said a few hotspots remained with no visible fire.

    "Our plan is to continue to strengthen the perimeter to prevent the fire spreading," he said.

    "When conditions ease, we’re intending to use thermal imaging drones to identify any remaining hotspots."

    Tomorrow there will be 30-40 firefighters and six aircrafts working on the fire.

    The next few days are forecast to have minimal rain with windy conditions.

    The fire at Awarua started on Saturday and has spread through more than 1300 hectares with a perimeter of 26 kilometres.

    It did not spread overnight and there was 30 millimetres of rain, but the region remained in drought.

    MetService has issued a strong wind watch for coastal Southland until 10pm on Wednesday with southwest winds potentially approaching severe gale in exposed places at time.

    The Awarua/Waituna Wetlands remained culturally significant for mana whenua, Te Rūnaka o Awarua, and a habitat for taonga bird and fish species.

    Tīpuna have carried out mahika kai (food gathering) practices in the area for generations with many tīpuna buried around Awarua/Waituna.

    - additional reporting ODT

    RNZ
