Big cheese country festival rolls into town

Enjoying the country music in Gore are the Mitchell family (from left) Nicola, Ron, Maegan and Jenny. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

It is indeed cheesy — but 10,000 visitors and lots of smiling faces can not be wrong.

There has been plenty of drama in Gore over the past few months, most of it around a council table.

But it is now time to get in line, clear the throats and hoe down to all things country.

The Tussock Country Music Festival started at the weekend in the town and would roll through this week before finishing with this weekend’s Gold Guitar Awards.

The Mitchell family from Gore are more than familiar with country and showed their wares as a prelude at the golden oldies singing workshop yesterday.

Ron Mitchell (65) and daughters Jenny (24) and twins Maegan and Nicola (19) played some original songs for an enthusiastic audience.

Jenny said it was a week of country music and the family never tired of it.

"We’ve been doing it our whole lives, grew up with it, singing together as a family, writing songs together", she said.

The family also had the bonus of the inaugural country music awards, which are being handed out later this week.

The family has already won after Maegan was crowned the Gore country music queen on Sunday night.

They are all nominated in the music awards.

Jenny Mitchell said it was a big week for Gore as it was expecting about 10,000 visitors.

Tomorrow will be a day of variety.

A cheese roll workshop aims to teach those out-of-towners how to craft the southern culinary delight.

Tonight, Australian singer Fanny Lumsden will make it a name double when she performs at the Lumsden Memorial Hall.

— Staff reporter